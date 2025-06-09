Importers face strict penalties for non-compliance

[Photo: FILE]

Importers of steel-reinforcing materials, roofing sheets and construction screws are being reminded to strictly follow mandatory licensing requirements.

Senior Technical National Trade Measurement and Standards Assistant Asenaca Kevu says products must undergo independent accredited lab testing before shipment and import licence applications must be submitted at least five days before arrival.

She warns that failure to comply carries serious consequences.

“For breach, we confiscate. The regulator must confiscate the product if there is a breach under the standard. We recall the product from the market.”

Kevu adds that penalties escalate for repeat offenders.

“The first offence is not exceeding $5,000. The second offence is a fine of $10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or both.”

Authorities are urging importers and customs agents to engage early with the department to avoid costly delays and enforcement action.

