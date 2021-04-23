High demand for face masks and sanitizers

There is a high demand for face masks and hand sanitizers.

With the government strongly emphasizing on the importance following COVID-19 health protocols, Fijians who were negligent are now taking precautionary measures.

Quality Group Controller for CJs Supermarket, Fazila Nisha, says masks and sanitizers are selling fast once again.

“We do have demands of hand sanitizers, we do have demand for face masks and we also have proper PPEs that we need to cater for in our shops”

Meanwhile, most businesses and gym operators in Suva have implemented strict health measures to help in the fight against COVID-19.