HBO Originals “Game of Thrones”, “House of the Dragon”, “Sex and the City” and more to Premiere on Sky Pacific and DTV App

In a groundbreaking move that promises to elevate the local entertainment landscape, Digicel Fiji is proud to announce an agreement with Warner Bros.

Discovery to offer a selection of the world’s most awarded and respected programming to customers of Sky Pacific and its DTV app from Monday, 15th January.

HBO is known for providing premium and award-winning entertainment.

Now, for the first time in Fiji, Sky Pacific and DTV app viewers can indulge in a selection of HBO Originals, including iconic series like Game of Thrones, the first season of House of the Dragon, Boardwalk Empire, Sex and the City, Chernobyl, Succession, The Sopranos, Silicon Valley, and The Newsroom, to a plethora of quality documentaries capturing events that have shaped the world, politics, sporting events and pop culture.

Premieres, repeats and binge-worthy back-to-back marathon sessions will be accessible on the TVWAN channel, ensuring an immersive and uninterrupted viewing experience.

Each week, between six to ten hours of HBO Originals first run episodes will be broadcast on the channel.

This new offering represents unprecedented value, making Sky Pacific and the DTV app the go-to destinations for premium content.

Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed, said; “This partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and its catalogue of renowned HBO Originals marks a milestone in our commitment to provide world-class entertainment experiences to our viewers. We are thrilled to offer this premium content on Sky Pacific and the DTV app to the fingertips of our customers. This aligns seamlessly with our vision to be the leading provider of premium entertainment in the country and the Pacific region, guaranteeing a viewing experience like never before.”

Subscribe to Sky Pacific and download the DTV app today to unlock this extraordinary entertainment journey.