Hairdressing and barbershops operate through appointments only

The Ministry of Commerce, Trade, and Tourism say hairdressing and barbershops should not let their guards down.

This as the Ministry has approved over 140 operators throughout Viti Levu to resume operation on an appointment basis to prevent overcrowding of customers.

Barbershops have been closed for months and Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali says those approved to operate must abide by protocols as relevant authorities will monitor operations.

“We have links with the Fiji Police Force, we have now also brought on board, the municipal councils and Ministry of Health. They are taking a helpful approach and they are just reemphasizing the rules on the grounds.”

Pranel Chand the owner of Trim Exclusive Haircuts in Suva says they are also adjusting to the new normal and will ensure they are compliant.

“It’s fifty-percent operation now so this two gonna day off then the other two gonna come. When it’s like that we are giving all the boys to work.”

Through the arrangements around 503 Fijians in this sector can return to work.

The Ministry has warned that breach of protocols can lead to the closure of a business.

Anyone found not complying can be fined up to $10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to five years.