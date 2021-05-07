Home

Business

Greece ends lockdown measures and opens to tourists

| @BBCWorld
May 15, 2021 8:37 am
A number of tourist flights arrived in Crete on Friday morning as restrictions eased [Source: BBC]

Greece has launched its tourist season, lifting most remaining restrictions on movement and declaring “we are putting the lockdown behind us”.

Although an average of 2,000 daily Covid cases are still being reported, vaccinations are being rolled out.

German tourists have begun flying in. From 17 May it will not be illegal for Britons to travel to “amber list” Greece, but they are advised not to.



Only for “green list” countries such as Portugal will rules ease significantly.

Although the UK has a relatively low infection rate, Germany has said it will be classed as a Covid risk area from Sunday because of cases of the Indian variant in some areas. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday the Indian variant could pose “significant disruption” to lockdown easing on 21 June.

