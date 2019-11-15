Good news as petroleum prices decrease from Sunday

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced that new fuel prices will come into effect from Sunday.

Petroleum prices have decreased across the board.

Motor Spirit will decrease from $1.98 to $1.92 per litre.

Article continues after advertisement

Premix will retail at $1.55 a reduction of six cents.

Kerosene drops from $1.05 to $1.00 per litre, a decrease of five cents per litre and Diesel will retail at $1.54, a reduction of nine cents.

LPG prices will also decrease.

A 4.5kg Cylinder will now cost $11.49, a decrease of 17 cents.

A 12kg Cylinder will retail at $30.63, a decrease of 46 cents.

The price of a 13kg Cylinder drops from $33.69 to $33.18, a decrease of 51 cents.

Bulk Gas decreases from $2.15 to $2.14, a decrease of 1 cent per kg and Autogas price remains the same as $1.44 per litre.