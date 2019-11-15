Business
Good news as petroleum prices decrease from Sunday
October 30, 2020 12:42 pm
The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced that new fuel prices will come into effect from Sunday.
Petroleum prices have decreased across the board.
Motor Spirit will decrease from $1.98 to $1.92 per litre.
Premix will retail at $1.55 a reduction of six cents.
Kerosene drops from $1.05 to $1.00 per litre, a decrease of five cents per litre and Diesel will retail at $1.54, a reduction of nine cents.
LPG prices will also decrease.
A 4.5kg Cylinder will now cost $11.49, a decrease of 17 cents.
A 12kg Cylinder will retail at $30.63, a decrease of 46 cents.
The price of a 13kg Cylinder drops from $33.69 to $33.18, a decrease of 51 cents.
Bulk Gas decreases from $2.15 to $2.14, a decrease of 1 cent per kg and Autogas price remains the same as $1.44 per litre.