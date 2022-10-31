Fuel and LPG prices drops across the board

Consumers can expect a huge reduction in fuel and LPG prices from tomorrow.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission this afternoon announced that the new prices will be in effect from midnight.

Motor Spirit will decrease by 12 cents to sell at $2.83 a liter, Diesel will sell at $2.97 per liter, and Kerosene reduces by five cents to sell at $2.36 per liter.

Article continues after advertisement

Premix will sell at $2.64 per litre.

A 4.5kg Cylinder will now sell at $15.30, a drop by 53 cents.

The prize of 12kg Cylinder will now trade at $40.80, bulk will sell at $3.15 while Autogas will retail at $2.09.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the fuel price review follows a one-month lag period and as such, these November local fuel prices are based on imports made in September by fuel companies.

Abraham says movements in international freight rates, the strengthening of the US Dollar against the Fijian Dollar and a decrease in crude oil prices were also factors in the new fuel prices.