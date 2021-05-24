Home

FRCS sounds alarm over new phishing scam

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 13, 2021 12:55 pm

The public is being warned to exercise extreme caution when receiving and responding to unsolicited emails.

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service says Fijians are receiving emails claiming they have won money from the World Bank and need to pay tax clearance before the prize is sent.

FRCS says cases brought to their attention were sent to the account [email protected]

The email also claimed the FRCS is working under the World Bank and insisted that the tax clearance payment be made online to an account provided by the sender.

This is despite the recipient’s request to make payments at FRCS Office.

FRCS is advising the people that the email address is not used by them.

It says all officials emails from FRCS will have ‘@frcs.org.fj’ and they do not fall under the World Bank.

FRCS is concerned that despite awareness of scams using FRCS to dupe people, the public continues to be susceptible to and lose their hard-earned money to swindlers.

