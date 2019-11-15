Four cases of vehicle smuggling investigated by FRCS last year

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority had investigated four cases involving vehicle smuggling rackets in last year involving 13 vehicles.

This was highlighted by the Chief Executive, Visvanath Das during a Sub Regional Workshop on Combating Counterfeiting and Piracy and Cargo Targeting System training today.

Das says during the investigation their uncovered the “modus operandi” being used where accident and insurance written-off vehicles were purchased and the same number plates and roadworthiness were used on illegally imported vehicles.

Das says protecting borders, revenue collection and facilitating legitimate trade and travel is a challenge for all customs administration and there is a greater need to establish a holistic approach to overcome these challenges.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes while opening the training said Australia has partnered with both the World Customs Organization and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime to deliver the Container Control Programme.

This is a globally recognised product which is currently assisting over 50 countries in the fight against transnational crime.

Feakes says the Container Control Programme in Fiji will be further enhanced through the provision of a specialised Cargo Targeting System, developed by the World Customs Organization .

FRCS CEO Das says the Cargo Targeting System will enable them to track any risks entering our borders.