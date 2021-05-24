Home

Food Processors launches new "Spicy Smoked Palusami"

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
October 8, 2021 4:45 pm

Food Processors Fiji Limited launched its new “Spicy Smoked Palusami” product today.

The product is made of locally grown products with suppliers from Naitasiri and Tailevu.

FPFL Board Director, Isoa Talemaibua, says that their research revealed that there was a high demand for the product.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are launching another new product, the spicy smoked palusami innovated by the team here. It has been researched for the past 2 years and then it was endorsed canned here at FPFL.”

Talemaibua adds FPFL is also looking at overseas markets.

