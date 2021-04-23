Food items fast sellers in supermarkets

Basic food items have been selling faster than usual in supermarkets around the capital city.

FoodCity Manager, Asha Kumari, says these items are selling faster than supermarket workers can re-stock the shelves.

“It is mainly the basic food items that are going from the shelves, particularly sugar, flour, biscuits and all other basic food going away from the shelves.”

With authorities advising against being out in public, many families are stocking up food and other essentials to last them the next two weeks.

The Health Ministry has confirmed that all supermarkets, pharmacies and food outlets can open during the implementation of containment zones in the Central Division.

Those living in the confined areas have been urged not to panic buy.