FNPF-owned IHG Hotels in Fiji give back to community during ‘Giving for Good’ Month

During Giving for Good Month, IHG colleagues globally come together to give back, making lasting contributions to communities in need.

This September, FNPF-owned IHG Hotels in Fiji proudly joined IHG’s global Giving for Good initiative, celebrating a month of positive action, community engagement, and charitable giving.

InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, Grand Pacific Hotel Suva, and Holiday Inn Suva came together to support Fiji’s most vulnerable citizens through meal donations, blood drives, and other community-focused efforts.

Throughout the month, the hotel teams partnered with Sacred Heart Kitchen in Suva and St. Vincent De Paul Nadi, Nawaka Women’s Methodist Nadi, Brethren Youths, Nadi and Word Ministry & Youths, Nadi to prepare and deliver over 1,600 freshly cooked meals to the homeless in Suva and Nadi.

These efforts nourished and supported vulnerable communities, addressing food insecurity and making a meaningful difference for those most in need.

As part of the month-long efforts, all three hotels also ran ‘Cup of Kindness’ coffee sale donations every Friday in September.

The combined sales across the portfolio raised FJ$11,000, with proceeds donated to several local charitable organisations, including Loloma Home & Care Centre, the National Council for Persons with Disabilities, Golden Age Home in Lautoka, and Sigatoka Special School.

In addition to this, InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, Grand Pacific Hotel Suva and Holiday Inn Suva hosted blood drives in partnership with the Ministry of Health & Medical Services (MOHMS), helping to meet the critical demand for blood donations in Fiji.

Further strengthening the commitment to community well-being, Grand Pacific Hotel partnered with Cure Kids Fiji to mark World Heart Day on Sunday 29th September 2024.

As part of the initiative, the iconic Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva was illuminated in red from Friday 27th September to Sunday 29th September, symbolising the hotel’s ongoing support for the cause and raising awareness about heart health across Fiji.

“Our Giving for Good Month initiatives demonstrate our ongoing commitment to creating a positive impact on our local communities in Fiji and the environment,” commented Lachlan Walker, Portfolio General Manager – IHG Hotels & Resorts, FNPF Owned Hotels.

“We believe that through IHG’s Journey to Tomorrow goals and the support of our owners Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF), we

can harness the power of tourism to foster a brighter, more sustainable future for Fiji and its people.”

Giving for Good Month, part of IHG’s Journey to Tomorrow program, engages thousands of colleagues across the globe in acts of kindness and service.