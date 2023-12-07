FNPF notes increase in investment returns

FNPF Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu

Fiji National Provident Fund’s investment portfolio grew from $8.1 billion in 2021 to close at $8.6 billion last year.

This has been highlighted by Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu during the launch of the employer service app last night at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

Vodonaivalu says despite the significant COVID-19 pay-out to members, the fund was able to achieve growth in its investment portfolio.

He adds that the return on investment achieved last year was 7.4 percent.

“We have done 126 more net income compared to the 2022 numbers, so that’s a testament of well selected asset plus.”

Despite the obstacles posed by the pandemic, 2022 was a strong year for some of FNPF’s key investments, which had an overall impact on the fund’s investment.

Vodonaivalu states that investing in numerous sectors contributes a lot, as if one fails, the other would be the supporting end.

FNPF has taken the initiative to engage more frequently and more productively with employers through the launch of the FNPF Employer Portal App.

Board Member Muktar Ali says the portal was designed to save employers from having to manually gather statements and complete transactions.

Ali says employers can now make contributions directly through various methods, including MPaisa, Visa Mastercard, or the BSP Easy Card.

He added that the portal was designed as a tool tailored to ease business across Fiji.