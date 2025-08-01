FMF signs historic EV deal with China’s MMiAuto

FMF Managing Director and CEO, Sanjay Punja (left), Chairman of MMiAuto, Wang Chen.

FMF Foods Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Yunnan Maimiao Auto of China, securing exclusive distribution rights for electric vehicles (EVs) in Fiji and across the Pacific.

This marks FMF’s first entry into the automotive industry and aligns with the Fiji Government’s National Development Plan (NDP) for a 100% renewable energy future by 2030.

Speaking during the signing in Suva today, FMF Managing Director and CEO, Sanjay Punja, says the partnership will make electric vehicles more accessible and affordable for Fijians.

“Most of these vehicles will be priced under $50,000, offering a range of 400 to 600 kilometres per charge. A 500km trip could cost as little as $30 in electricity—compared to $130 for a petrol vehicle.”

FMF plans to introduce a range of EVs from brands such as Geely, Wuling, and Geely Radar, along with commercial vans, utes, and trucks.

Punja also confirmed plans to establish EV charging stations around Fiji, with the first showroom and service centre to open in Suva later this year, followed by outlets in the North and West.

The vehicles will come with 6 to 8-year warranties, and FMF will also develop a regional spare parts and service network to support the rollout.

Chairman of MMiAuto, Wang Chen, says the project highlights strong China–Fiji cooperation and supports Fiji’s transition to clean energy transport.

“We believe this partnership will be a model of sustainable development in the South Pacific.”

The signing was witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, Vice Governor of Yunnan Zhao Junmin, and officials from both governments.

FMF states that the move will also create new employment opportunities, training programs, and business partnerships nationwide.







