Floriculture market day to be organized

The Agriculture Ministry will be organizing a floriculture market day for in local municipalities every last Saturday of the month.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says they will reserve a spot in respective towns so that those growing flowers can sell their products.

Dr Reddy says the logistics and payment would be met by the Ministry as they want to enhance the industry.

“The floriculture is one sector where females are able to easily put in their delicate and intrinsic skills to use and improve their livelihoods. We need to enhance this industry.”

Garden Creation Cluster Secretary Nazmin Nisha says they want to diversify into the cut flower business apart from selling potted plants.

She adds financial stability is vital so they can tap into a wider range of customers.