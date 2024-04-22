Fiji Sea Salt shines at GoldFM ROC market

The GoldFM ROC Market bustled with enthusiastic shoppers seeking diverse food, drinks, accessories, and more.

Unlike other vendors, the Fiji Sea Salt business journeyed from Taveuni to showcase and sell its distinctive product at the GoldFM ROC Market.

Fiji Sea Salt Manager Richard Smith says that despite launching amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, this brand has gained traction domestically and abroad.

He says with a diverse array of 16 flavours, including black pepper, kumquat, and roasted coconut, Fiji Sea Salt offers a unique taste experience to its customers.

Smith adds that the ROC Market provides them with an opportunity to showcase their products locally, and they are pleased with the increased sales and number of customers interested in their product.

As the business grows, Fiji Sea Salt continues to provide customers with a premium product that reflects Fiji’s natural beauty and culinary heritage and is poised to impact the salt market.