Fiji Airways sets sights higher for 2024

[Source: Fiji Airways]

Fiji Airways is setting its sights even higher for 2024 following its impressive financial performance last year.

CEO and Managing Director Andre Viljoen says they have ambitious plans following a record-breaking $132 million profit before income tax in 2023.

Viljoen expresses confidence in the company’s ability to surpass last year’s results, despite the heightened targets set by the board.

“A big challenge for 2024. 2024 is going to be a difficult year. It’s what we call in airline cycles that you go through. It’s a cyclical low year but we have a team that’s working very hard, and we punch above our weight.”

Reflecting on the previous year’s success, Viljoen credits the resilience and dedication of the Fiji Airways team.

Viljoen stresses that despite the challenges, they expect a good result for 20204.

He adds that looking ahead, Fiji Airways is not only focused on maintaining its financial health but also on enhancing the overall travel experience for its passengers.