Fiji Airways partners with JetBlue

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Airways has announced JetBlue, based out of the United States, as its newest interline partner.

This partnership enables guests to purchase fares on both airlines on one ticket, seamlessly connecting customers between flights on Fiji Airways and JetBlue.

This includes a thorough check from the initial point of departure to the final destination.

Fiji Airways Managing Director Andre Viljoen has welcomed JetBlue, saying the potential for both airlines is limitless.

He adds that Americans who have been yearning for a holiday in Fiji will now find it much easier to connect to the flights out of Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Viljeon says Fiji Airways’ growth strategy has a key focus on the US market, and with this new partnership, they are presented with the potential to grow the market size between the US East Coast, Utah, and Florida.