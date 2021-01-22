Home

Fiji Airways announces special flight on February 14th

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 26, 2021 11:58 am
[Source: Fiji Airways]

Fiji Airways is offering Fijians a rare opportunity to celebrate this Valentine’s Day in the skies with a special flight on Sunday 14th February.

The flight will be operated using a Fiji Airways’ Airbus A330 aircraft.

Fiji Airways says guests onboard will enjoy a romantic dining experience along with sparkling wines, drinks, and inflight entertainment.

Fiji Airways says the flight is also conveniently scheduled for those wishing to fly from Suva and return the same day on Fiji Link.


[Source: Fiji Airways]

