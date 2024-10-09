FCCC investigates price hike on chicken

[Source: FCCC]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has started an investigation into reports of potential price increases and supply shortages for whole bird chicken in some retail stores.

This follows concerns raised by consumers about rising prices and the unavailability of certain sizes of whole bird chicken.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham, confirms that they have written to both major suppliers in Fiji requesting clarification on the current supply situation and any pricing changes.

He says while both manufacturers have indicated there are no price increases or supply issues, they have received conflicting reports from retailers.

Abraham says they have reported shortages and confirmed the removal of discounts, which directly impacts weekly retail pricing.

He says the discrepancy between what is being reported by manufacturers and retailers is of great concern to FCCC, and they are actively investigating the matter.

He says FCCC will take decisive action against any party found to be providing misleading information or exploiting consumers by withholding discounts or manipulating supply.

The FCCC CEO says they are also prepared to recommend policy changes on imports if it is determined that local suppliers are not acting fairly.

He says they will not tolerate any attempts to inflate prices or limit product availability to the detriment of Fijian consumers and any trader or manufacturer found providing false or misleading information will face serious consequences, as permitted under the law.