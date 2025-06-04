Farmers urge FSC to supply more cane bins

Cane farmers in the Daku and Wainikoro sectors are hoping for more cane bins to be provided for the upcoming crushing season.

Farmer Madan Sen, one of the main cane harvester providers in the area, said the biggest challenge would be transporting the cane from farms to the mill in Labasa.

This is because all carriers normally provided by FSC have been tendered out.

Article continues after advertisement



Farmer Madan Sen.

Sen adds that farmers are well prepared for the new harvesting season, with favourable weather conditions, and that using the tramline for transportation could be a viable solution.

“We are ready to harvest, but only one thing, our carriers, FSC, have been tended all carriers. But the timeline is here; they should provide us with more cane bins, and they should put up a timetable. The only thing is, if the cane bin is supplied on time, we’ll have to fill it because we are running machinery.”

He expects sugar production to increase this year, with every farmer setting targets based on last season’s earnings.

Meanwhile, the Labasa Sugar Mill is scheduled to begin crushing on the 17th of this month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.