Employment Ministry expects well-funded budget

Road workers at Nasese Seawall.

Employment Minister, Agni Deo Singh anticipates a well-funded national budget to support various sectors.

Singh says with a focus on compliance, health and safety, employment opportunities, and productivity, the ministry expects adequate resources to meet its operational needs.

“I’m expecting that we’ll have enough to make sure that all our operations, especially in the area of compliance, in the area of health and safety, in the area of employment opportunities, and in the area of productivity, are catered for.”

Employment Minister, Agni Deo Singh.

Singh says submissions have been made, and fruitful discussions with Ministry representatives and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka instill confidence in securing a favorable allocation.

The 2023–24 Budget will be delivered by Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad at 10 tomorrow morning, and you can watch it Live on FBC TV.