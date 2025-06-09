Electric cars set for launch

FMF Foods Limited has entered the electric vehicle market through a partnership with leading Chinese manufacturers. The move aims to speed up Fiji’s shift to cleaner transport.

The company said it would introduce internationally certified EVs suited to local conditions. The vehicles are designed for Fiji’s mixed roads and tropical climate.

FMF is working with Chinese senior EV automobile and marketing leader Mars Li to roll out several models. The range will include compact city cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial units. Options will span from entry-level units to premium models.

Article continues after advertisement

Li states China’s status as the world’s largest EV producer gives Fiji access to proven technology and tested safety systems.

He adds that the vehicles feature reinforced suspension, suitable ground clearance and added battery protection for harsh environments.

He also confirmed that they meet international safety certifications and global battery protection standards.

FMF said after-sales service would be a priority. Li said the company would support local technicians with battery management, warranty coverage and system diagnostics. He notes modern EV batteries can last between eight and 12 years or more, depending on use.

FMF also plans to work with government, energy providers and infrastructure partners to expand charging stations. The focus will be on key commercial centres and transport routes.

The company adds that the partnership builds on nearly two decades of China’s EV development. It aims to strengthen Fiji’s transition to electric mobility while building local capacity.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.