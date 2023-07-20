EFL pays dividend

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Energy Fiji Limited has today paid government $20.7 million in dividends.

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says the dividend reflects the $58.1 million profit made by the company in the last financial year.

Professor Prasad has acknowledged the EFL Board, management and the employees for their hard work.

“I want to begin by thanking and congratulating the board, the management and more importantly and especially all the workers of EFL for this very splendid performance.”

Prasad says the Government will continue to support rural electrification and the provision of subsidies.

EFL has paid 51 percent of dividends to the Government, 44 percent to the Sevens Pacific PTE Ltd and five percent from its profits has been put in the Central Share Registry.