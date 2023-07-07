Digicel Xtreme Fibre network to support 5G testbed

Digicel Fiji has successfully completed the first phase of its Xtreme Fibre network in Suva.

The underground fibre layout project started last September.

Digicel Fiji CEO Farid Mohammed says this is part of the LTE network upgrade and capacity expansion program that will see improvements in data speed and coverage.

Mohammed says the completion of the network will not only bolster the network infrastructure but also enhance the digital capabilities of businesses.

Mohammed says the new Digicel Xtreme Fibre network will also support the 5G testbed.

“With the completion of our first phase rollout of the Digicel Xtreme Fibre network in Suva, we are ensuring suburbs are fully equipped for the data age. With the finest digital infrastructure under the streets, our corporate customers and public institutions will soon be tapping into the huge benefits that are to come.”

Mohammed says Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Fiji, which is a renowned global beverage company, has become its first commercial customer to be connected through the newly laid fibre network.

He adds that the new Digicel Xtreme Fibre network is independent and stand-alone, which helps build greater redundancy and resilience for businesses like CCEP Fiji.

The second phase of the Xtreme Fibre Layout Project is underway, with the Horizontal Directional Drilling machine visibly active on Fletcher Road, Vatuwaqa.