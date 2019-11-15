Digicel customers to expect boost in network connectivity

Digicel Fiji customers can expect a boost in network connectivity following the completion of the first phase of upgrades on their LTE network.

Chief Executive Farid Mohammad says the upgrade costs the company $14 million with an additional $16 million pumped for the remaining phase of works.

The benefit of this upgrade sees Digicel adding additional data capacity using the latest LTE technology.

“On the first phase we’ve spend $14 million to upgrade sites around the main centers in Suva, Nadi, Lautoka and Nausori. The benefit of this $40 million project sees Digicel earning additional data capacity”

Mohammed says amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, they have recorded a 40% increase on their data demands.

“We were able to cater for this demand, thanks to the first phase of the upgrade. But in order to meet future data demands we are investing a further $16m to further improve customer experience”

Digicel Fiji has upgraded most of their sites in the main centers to LTE Advance Pro Technology.

Digicel has also increased its coverage in the maritime areas especially in remote areas like the Lau group, Koro Island, Taveuni and Vanua Levu.