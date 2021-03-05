Decline in rice production forecast

The Fiji Rice Limited is expecting a 60 percent drop in its production this year as a result of the recent cyclones.

Board Chair, Raj Sharma, says while the farmers were recovering from TC Yasa, they were again hit by the flooding during TC Ana.

Sharma told FBC News, the Board together with the Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Public Enterprise have discussed a quick recovery plan for rice farmers.

This involves the company setting aside $150,000 to help farmers recover their farms from the devastation.

“So far we have given almost $80,000. So, $80,000 of work is expected to be done on the farms and that is monitored by the Ministry of Agriculture.”

Sharma adds they expect a good result within the next four to five months.