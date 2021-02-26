Couple raise issue of roadside stall being vandalized

A couple based at the roadside stall in Yako Village Nadi have raised concerns of vandalism.

Speaking to FBC News Teresa Vuetaki says its disheartening to see their stall being damaged.

Vuetaki says even the stickers on their stall have been peeled off which is very concerning.

She says one of the rules of owning the stall is that if its not kept properly, the council will have to take it down.

Vuetaki says they cannot afford to lose the stall as its their bread and butter.

The Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya was also informed about the issues during his tour to the various roadside stalls.

“We will see what we can do to help by having a chat with the turaga ni koro.”

The couple’s concerns were also noted by the Minister’s team who will follow up with them.