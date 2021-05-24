Commercial farmers welcomes new curfew time

Commercial farmers have welcomed the announcement of the curfew that has been shifted an hour back to begin from 8pm.

The change in curfew time means an extra hour for farmers to sell their crops for additional income.

Market Vendor, Mereoni Rokotuiwai says they are contemplating the lifting of the containment borders.

“For the past few weeks, we can’t really concentrate and enjoy our selling here at the market as curfew starts from 6pm. We hope that our business will flourish very soon, as COVID cases are beginning to drop over the past few days.”

Naitasiri Commercial farmer, Maikeli Vurai says they do not earn enough money from selling at the border compared to when they use to sell at the market.

“We are waiting for the opening of borders. I have been planting and selling kava for decades. But, my business went down since April, as most of my customers are unable to turn up here at the border to buy my produce. I’m longing to transport my produce to the Suva market and meet with my buyers. I have been struggling for the past few months.”

Farmers are optimistic that the situation will return to some state of normalcy before the festive season begins.

