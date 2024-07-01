Colgate-Palmolive partners with MoH to advance oral health

[Source: Supplied]

Colgate-Palmolive has entered into a partnership with the Ministry of Health to promote oral health education initiatives.

During the signing the company handed over Bright Smiles, Bright Futures kits to the Ministry.

The event is part of Colgate-Palmolive’s commitment to promoting oral health in Fiji, especially among children.

The event highlighted the positive impact of the BSBF program and also served as a platform for Colgate-Palmolive and its partners to reaffirm their commitment to improving oral health standards in the region.

Colgate’s global oral health education program, ‘Bright Smiles Bright Futures’ has evolved since its launch in Fiji in 1993 from being a primary school program into Colgate’s leading Community Social Responsibility reaching the Fijian population.

BSBF is committed to improving children’s oral health through education and prevention as it was developed to teach children positive oral health habits and basic hygiene practices.

The partnership is aimed to make a lasting impact on the oral health of Fijians.