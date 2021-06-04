Home

Colgate joins in assisting Fijians

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
June 9, 2021 4:38 pm

Colgate Palmolive has joined the supporting chorus to assist those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the Fiji Red Cross, the oral care specialists are mobilizing to donate 50,000 oral hygiene kits to local shelters, healthcare facilities, school districts and public safety organizations.

The company says around this time of the year they would have been gearing up to celebrate Colgate’s National Tooth Brushing Day by distributing oral care hygiene kits and providing oral health education to schools and communities.

Colgate Marketing Manager Fiji and the Pacific Islands, Jyotika Devi, says global oral health education program, ‘Bright Smiles Bright Futures’ has evolved since its launch in Fiji in 1993 from being a primary school program into Colgate’s leading Community Social Responsibility reaching the whole Fijian population.

She says good oral hygiene is also critical in this time of the COVID-19 global pandemic, especially in vulnerable communities.

Devi says they are committed to improving children’s oral health through education and prevention as it was developed to teach children positive oral health habits and basic hygiene practices.

