Climate change is the greatest threat to tourism: Koya

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Climate change is on our doorsteps and is the single greatest threat to the tourism industry.

Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya made this remark at the G20 Tourism Leaders’ high-level debate on “Rethinking Tourism.”

Koya was also joined by the heads of Indonesia, Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Spain, Republic of Korea, Germany, the United Nations World Tourism Organization, and the World Travel and Tourism Council.

He discusses the ramifications of natural disasters in the Pacific as well as the importance of being resilient in dealing with such uncertainties in the future.

The high-level panel also shared how the different countries could keep the window of opportunity for tourism open and mainstreamed, including by harnessing innovation and digitalization, social inclusion, local community empowerment, and efficient resource management.