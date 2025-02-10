China's tit-for-tat tariffs on US take effect

[Source: BBC NEWS]

China’s tit-for-tat import taxes on some American goods are coming into effect on Monday, as the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies escalates and US President Donald Trump threatens to hit more countries with tariffs.

Beijing announced the plan on 4 February, minutes after new US levies of 10% on all Chinese products came into effect.

On Sunday, Trump said he would impose a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminium imports into the US, with a full announcement to come on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One en route to the Super Bowl, he also said he was planning reciprocal tariffs on other nations – but did not specify which ones would be targeted.

China’s latest tariffs on US goods include a 15% border tax on imports of US coal and liquefied natural gas products. There is also a 10% tariff on American crude oil, agricultural machinery and large-engine cars.