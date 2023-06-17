Business

China slams EU ban on Huawei

Reuters

June 17, 2023 2:53 pm

[Source: Reuters Business]

China firmly opposes some EU countries’ ban on Huawei and said the European Commission has no legal basis nor factual evidence to prohibit the Chinese telecom giant, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.

ZTE, also singled out by EU industry chief Thierry Breton as a high-risk vendor, criticised the move to ban its equipment in the Commission’s network and in EU countries.

Breton on Thursday urged more EU countries to join the 10 that have restricted or banned Huawei (HWT.UL) and ZTE from their 5G telecoms networks, citing risks to the bloc’s collective security.

Article continues after advertisement

He said both companies will also be banned from EU-funded projects.

Huawei has criticised the move saying this was not based on a verified, transparent, objective and technical assessment of 5G networks.

Publicly singling out an individual entity as a high-risk vendor without a legal basis is against principles of free trade, a Huawei spokesperson said.

Several countries including Germany have been slow to implement the EU’s security measures for 5G networks agreed three years ago to curb the use of “high-risk vendors” such as Huawei due to concerns about possible sabotage or espionage.

Telecom operators across Europe have been using Huawei gear because they were cheaper than rivals’ and work as well, making it difficult for companies to choose costlier options.

Kadavu records six cases of Leptospirosis

Tuisawau urges vigilance as road fatalities triple in a year

RKSOSA appeals for public donations

PRF provides training for informal settlements

Fijiana payment claims true: Mazey

Seruiratu attacks acting SoE

GCC must serve needs of iTaukei: Chaudhry

SPBD empowers women entrepreneurs with $90 million in loans

Pay us what is due Serevi tells FRU

Deferment of parliament unnecessary: Seruiratu

FPL Drasa Mill entirely run by logs from the Northern Division

Lautoka cements place in Fiji FACT final

Fiji Pearls named for World Cup

China slams EU ban on Huawei

Abortion remains legal in Iowa as top court refuses to revive ban

Andy Cohen and John Mayer are ‘in love’

Three in a row for Silktails

Putin says Russia positions nuclear bombs in Belarus as warning to West

Ba boosted by timely support

National Rapid Championship next for chess players

U.S. captain Sauerbrunn to miss World Cup after injury

Aniston and Cox reveal their nicknames for each other

Root proves slow and steady still just as useful for England

Comedian Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after Beverly Hills crash

US imposes visa restrictions on Uganda officials after anti

Twitter to focus on video, commerce in business revamp

Harry and Meghan's Spotify deal comes to an end

Protests planned for Modi's US visit over India's human rights

Ukraine advancing in the south: military chiefs

Vogue's Anna Wintour, author Ian McEwan honoured by King Charles

Meta's social media apps back up after outage

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes France

Thrilling Fiji FACT semi-finals ahead

Another milestone for Rokovereni

New Zealand suffers defeat in friendlies

No entry fee to inspire female footballers

Tiger Woods withdraws from Open Championship

England cruise to 4-0 victory in Malta

NBA suspends Morant 25 games over alleged firearm video

Drinkwater's golden try gets Cowboys home in a classic

Crusaders dominate Blues in Super Rugby Semi-final

Jesse Malin reveals he had rare spinal stroke

Pope Francis orders ex-aide of Pope Benedict to leave Vatican

‘Elemental’ brings fire and water together

Russia tries to signal normalcy as Ukraine forces advance

Crucial game, hopes for third consecutive win

Young Kulas to play curtain raiser

Capital force currently leads Super league

Jamaica Women's World Cup players slam federation

Australia recommends testosterone limits

Tom Hanks turned down role

Solar power system boosts operation of ice-plant

At least 15 die after truck hits bus carrying elderly people in Manitoba, Canada

Harrison Ford stars in ‘Shrinking’

Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan, India evacuate thousands before landfall

Microsoft notches record high valuation of nearly $2.6 trillion

Duavata partner commits $13 million in budget support

‘The Full Monty’ series revival

Sudan war hits the two-month mark as peace efforts hit hurdles

Tom Holland gets more love for ‘Lip Sync Battle’

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: India's wrestling chief charged with sexual harassment

No complaints against PA says FEO

Labasa Hospital fire attributed to electrical fault

HRADC wants policy change

Life ban if found guilty: Yusuf

Capacity building the way forward: Prasad

Exchanging culture through Rugby League

Mitchell out of State of Origin game II

Felix demands better maternity care for Black women following Bowie's death

Children’s online activities need to be monitored

Rehab faces challenges

Russian embassy: Australia blocks new Canberra site over spying risk

Rehabilitation Centre to deal with addiction

Vodafone, unions reach agreement over 1,003 job cuts in Italy

‘Rust’ armorer likely was hungover

Family urges Australia to review toddler's 1970 disappearance

Breton urges more EU countries to ban Huawei, ZTE from networks

Alleged robbery lands taxi driver in hospital

One COVID-19 death reported

Help find missing teen

The capsized boat had 100 children in the hold

Shannen Doherty was ‘petrified’

LinkedIn to test ad product for video streaming services

E. Jean Carroll defamation trial against Donald Trump set for January 2024

Mozart's love-life drama revealed

Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in India's Gujarat coast near Pakistan

New 'Black Mirror' season begins

US government agencies hit in global hacking spree

SODELPA wary of financial challenges

Ministry to present a five-year narcotics strategy

Fire forces patients out of Labasa Hospital

No Tsunami threat

Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament

Doors open up for School's Rugby League

Joselu’s late winner puts Spain into Nations League final

Human factor last line of defence for scam

Fiji U19 go down in opening match

Youth club takes a chance on cane harvesting

Double awards for Health Masters

Fiji FA continues investigation in Vonolagi claims

Celebrating our local MSMEs

FNU maintains THE ranking, improves overall scores

Mbappe says Macron has no influence on his career amid PSG exit talk

New show to highlight climate crisis

Fowler leads midway through U.S. Open first round

Messi nets his fastest Argentina goal in win over Australia in Beijing

Harry Potter park in Tokyo hopes to enchant Asian fans

Japan opposition making final preparations to submit no-confidence vote

FICAC receives complaint against PA

Midfield work for Ba

SODELPA finances cast doubt on future

Investigations into fire incidents continue

$100 and $50 allowance for Warriors not $27

Fiji U23 faces tough outing

New York grand jury indicts former Marine in the killing of Jordan Neely

DVRO for man allegedly assaulting son in viral video

Call for visa free travel generates interest

Well-being of elderly citizens paramount: Kiran

Valetini to start for Brumbies

Pass on benefits warn Consumer Council

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northern Philippines - GFZ

Biden gets the backing of leading environmental groups for re-election

Narawa and Sowakula make match-day squad

Tributes to 'unique' author of The Road and No Country for Old Men

U.S. House panel votes to raise commercial pilot retirement age to 67

Beyoncé blamed for inflation surprise in Sweden

'Stop killing us': Polish women protest against strict anti-abortion law

Illicit drug trafficking concerns authorities

Government to look into Fiji’s Climate Change Act

China willing to help foster Palestinian peacemaking with Israel

Naidu joins FNPF Board

FTU takes action to end child labour

Pacific worker migration attracts the ILO’s attention

Critical need to enhance cybersecurity: Tikoduadua

James Gunn leads tributes to 'great' Marvel Comics artist

Guatemala court sentences journalist to 6 years in prison for money laundering

Nine killed in clash in India's Manipur

Netflix plans second season of 'XO, Kitty' as branding ties pay off

Malaysia sinks Solomon Islands 4-1

ITV boss tells MPs she did not turn a blind eye to affair

At least 79 drown, hundreds missing in migrant shipwreck off Greece

Hacking trial: Paul Whitehouse's ex 'targeted' by Mirror papers after cancer diagnosis

Music publishers sue Twitter for allowing copyrighted songs

Fiji ratifies eight ILO conventions: President

Weather office warns of floods as India, Pakistan brace for cyclone

Fiji-Switzerland diplomatic relations in good hands

Due payments to Fijiana 15s fulfilled: FRFUTB

Frank Hilton launches its 7th Amazing Wheelbarrow Race

Miriam Margolyes makes Vogue cover debut at 82

Canada freezes deportation of Indian students who used fraudulent university letters

Google faces EU break-up order over anti-competitive adtech practices

Women's Prize for Fiction: Barbara Kingsolver Wins for Demon Copperhead

Sudan's western cities under fire as war spreads

Vanua support contributes to low recidivism rate

Byrne stays with Drua

Fire losses sit at $1.8 million

Kuruvoli didn’t expect to make national squad

Report provides framework to reshape Pacific tourism

Canada's Bell deepens news industry gloom with 1,300 job cuts

Pacific economic growth lags amidst challenges

Clooney Foundation sues Venezuela over alleged human rights abuses

Rewa works on finishing

Siltails aware of opponent's strength

Croatia reach Nations League final after knocking out hosts Netherlands

Need for cybersecurity awareness

'In principle, I'm done', Messi unlikely to play at 2026 World Cup

Egypt qualify for Africa Cup of nations finals

Repeat offenders pose health risk for consumers

Rabuka assures RKS following fire incident

LTA presents traditional protocol

Jimmie Allen dropped by record label

Treat Williams dead at 71

Pope Francis: Pontiff to miss weekly Sunday blessing after operation

Political parties go on the attack

I felt like a kid after Valetini penalty: Byrne

Fiji faces critical challenges in care economy: Kiran

USA-based Singh honoured to join Young Kulas

Bright future for amateur boxing

Anita Baker drops Babyface from tour

FCS signs agreement with Ra province

Crusaders team named for semi-final

Vegas hits the jackpot, beats Florida winning Stanley Cup

Innovative solutions needed to tackle climate change

Mourners at the wake of an Ecuadorean woman were startled to discover she was still alive.

Clarke returns for Blues

Fiji and NZ strengthen defence relationship

Pat Sajak to retire from record TV stint

Tractor to boost crop production for farmers

New Zealand national broadcaster launches review after stories altered

Gaza graffiti artists bedeck houses

US House resumes passing bills amid Republican infighting

Amazon excludes rival Temu from competitive price checks

Trump pleads not guilty in federal documents case

Death toll from Kenyan doomsday cult crosses 300

Comedy lured Jennifer Lawrence back to acting

Different formations vital for Labasa

People need to meet criteria: Kamikamica

Police look for parents of wandering boy

Pacific region asserts independence and calls for solidarity

Cakaudrove to select 30-member squad for Vanua Cup