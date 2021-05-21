Cane crushing season dates discussed

Cane crushing at the three major sugar mills have been tentatively scheduled following a meeting with stakeholders.

The Lautoka Mill is scheduled to begin crushing on the 4th of June, 23rd of June for the Ba Mill and 27th of July for the Labasa Mill.

The dates were discussed when two Divisional Commissioners convened a meeting with stakeholders from the sugar industry to prepare for the upcoming cane crushing season.

Article continues after advertisement

Commissioner Western Division, Mesake Ledua met with industry stakeholders in Lautoka, while his Northern Division counterpart, Uraia Rainima convened a meeting at Macuata House.

While addressing the meeting, Sugar Cane Growers Council General Manager Operations, Sunil Chaudhary highlighted several issues faced by sugarcane farmers in the West.

Chaudhry says some of these issues include the approval for farmers to operate during curfew hours, the need for contractors to be approved to move across containment zones to facilitate maintenance, the movement of fertilizers across borders and containment zones and more.

Commissioner Western Division Mesake Ledua says the forum also provided an opportunity for both Divisional Commissioners to have a dialogue with the stakeholders and map out a proposed way forward amidst the challenging time that the country is facing in the battle against COVID-19.