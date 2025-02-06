Businesses urged to prepare for trade shifts

The 25 percent tariff by the U.S. on Canadian and Mexican goods is on hold, but businesses in Fiji and beyond must quickly adapt to protect their economic interests.

This is the view of Fiji-born Financial and Investment Specialist in Canada Sashi Singh who is currently exploring opportunities in the country.

He states that such tariffs not only impact trade but also investment opportunities.

“And as you know, that significantly impacts the Canadian currency, affordability, and cost of just daily life. So it’s not welcome news, but once again, we’ve got to be resilient and find creative ways to keep moving forward and progressing.”

Singh adds countries that rely on trade with the U.S. and Canada, including Fiji, might face potential hurdles.