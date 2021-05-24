Businesses urged to maintain COVID safe measures

The opening of the international borders will be key to helping in the rebound of the economy.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti says this will help overcome the difficulties encountered in the past 18-months.

Batiweti adds the private sector wants to see the nation bounce back quickly.

Article continues after advertisement

“The members have been reviewing their business continuity plans, what the plans look like and what are the contingencies, and all that. That announcement by the honourable Prime Minister was a blessing if I may use the word.”

Batiweti also says there are some businesses in the red zone, however, authorities are working on ways to process them to ensure they move from red to green zone.

The Chief Executive is reiterating to members that the pandemic is not over yet, and the best COVID-safe measures must be observed at all times.