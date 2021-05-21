Home

Business

Businesses to operate under relevant COVID safe measures

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 30, 2021 5:01 pm

Businesses cannot go back to operating in the usual manner and they will now have to abide by the minimum COVID safe measures.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Commerce and Trade, Shaheen Ali, says that for the Lami, Suva, Nausori containment zone, only essential and approved businesses are allowed to operate.

Ali says certain businesses and industries that can comply with additional measures will be approved to operate on a case-by-case basis.

“We have been in discussion with a number of businesses and are reasonably assured that some can now operate. These businesses have the ability to establish bubbles that allow safe movement from home to work and return. I know there will be some anxiety amongst Fijians about allowing more businesses to open. But after being closed for over a month there is a socio-economic imperative to consider.”

Ali says businesses are important to the economy as they employ thousands of Fijians.

“Many businesses have export orders to fulfill and a number of them are extremely important for our micro and informal sector. Health and safety will take precedence which is why the curfew hours in the Lami-Suva and Nausori containment zone remains 6pm to 4am and high-risk businesses remain closed.”

The businesses in the Nadi and Lautoka containment zone can operate except for high-risk businesses.

“This is for the Nadi-Lautoka zone, we are working on protocols for these high-risk businesses to open and are quite advanced with these protocols for businesses such as hairdressers and barbershops.”

Ali says all businesses, including high-risk ones in the Northern Division and maritime island can operate.

The MCTTT will continue to assess applications for passes through the COVID pass portal.

