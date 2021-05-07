Home

Business slowly dry up for vendors in Bua

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
May 18, 2021 5:00 am

Food vendors at the Nabouwalu Market are experiencing one of the biggest plunge yet in their businesses due to interisland travel being held-up for the third straight week now.

The food vendors are getting little to no customers at all.

43-year-old Salanieta Leba says they depend on boat passengers from Labasa and Bua as they always eat at the market.

Selling at the market has been the main source of income for her family for over 20 years but this time around, she is making more losses.

“We used to prepare 20 serves in a day. Now, we bring 5 or 6 serves and most times we go back home with those serves. We buy the fish that we sell here. When no one buys, that’s a huge loss”.

Another vendor 63 year-old Maca Tikinitabua says this is the first time, she has experienced very low sales.

“For the first time in my 30 plus years of selling here, I took home only $28 last week. I used to get $100, $200 even $300 a day”.

Pre-COVID, 18 women would sell from the market on a daily basis.

Now, only several come in a day to try and earn some cash for their families.

Like other vendors, the two women feel the COVID-19 protocols should be adhered to so everything returns to normal soon.

