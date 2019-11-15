Bluegas plans to expand business to Vanua Levu

The Petroleum and Gas Company currently investing over $20 million dollars on a new LPG terminal in Suva is planning to spread its business arm to Vanua Levu.

Bluegas Managing Director Ajay Punja says they are trying to improve their reach to its distant consumers.

Punja says they have acquired 2.5 acres of land near Savusavu to set up its next storage terminal.

He says once it’s done, they hope to service the whole of Vanua Levu, Taveuni, Rabi and nearby islands.

Punja adds they have also made around $3.5 million investment to service remote islands.

“Blue gas has just invested a lot of money on a barge and this barge is designed to cater to our tourism market. Tourism is dead but this was done before. Mamanuca’s and Yasawa area. We supply 80 to 90 percent of the hotel and want to improve the service.”

Meanwhile, the new LPG terminal currently being constructed in Suva is expected to be completed by August next year.

Punja says the new terminal will allow Bluegas to receive bulk gas directly from ships into its Suva terminal and avoid the risks entailed in transporting large volumes of fuel by road from Vuda to Suva.