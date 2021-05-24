BiloVinaka ventures into business world

A New Zealand-based Kava export company BiloVinaka has thanked Investment Fiji for providing them with the confidence of establishing its brand and venturing into the business world.

BiloVinaka was launched in 2018 following Managing Director, Praveena Prasad-Deo’s discussions, and guidance from the Investment Fiji team during a roadshow in Wellington.

BiloVinaka’s Business Development Manager, Anish Deo says apart from providing suitable business concept, Investment Fiji also secured international markets for their products.

Article continues after advertisement

The company sources Kava from local Fijian growers to supply customers in New Zealand and the United States of America.

They have recently merged with Mana Kava to form BiloVinaka Mana Kava to cater to the Australian market.

Deo was recently in Fiji where he met Investment Fiji Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty and his team to discuss the way forward.

Chetty says Kava has been one of the top export commodities in recent years and the demand has surged both nationally and internationally.