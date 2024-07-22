Bank of Baroda Fiji marks 117th Foundation Day

[Source: Supplied]

Bank of Baroda’s Fiji operations celebrated its 117th Foundation Day last Saturday with the slogan ‘Trusted Today, Transforming Tomorrow.’

Bank of Baroda started its operations in Fiji in 1961 and currently operates eight branches across the country.

This year, the Bank commenced its Foundation Day celebrations last Friday with a walkathon at Albert Park, Suva.

The staff also planted 117 mangrove saplings along Queen Elizabeth Drive.

The Bank of Baroda team visited CWM Hospital and donated 10 wheelchairs.

Bank Chief Executive Lekshmy Anand says that the wheelchairs will improve hospital services and assist patients who have difficulty moving around.

She adds that over the past two years, they have partnered with CWM Hospital and provided sheets and pillowcases.

CWM Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Luke Nasadra expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that it will support their efforts to provide inclusive and quality health services to all.