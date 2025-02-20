Bank dismisses closure rumors

ANZ Economist Kishti Sen (left), ANZ Country Head Rabih Yazbek

ANZ Bank Pacific is not shutting down or selling its regional operations.

Country Head Rabih Yazbek clarified that the bank is only closing its Pacific Operations Reconciliation Unit, a move announced earlier this year.

He explained that the 21 employees in that unit are being reassigned to other roles, while the reconciliation function shifts offshore to ANZ’s Global Centre of Excellence.

“We’ve done an internal reorganization and unfortunately that’s been re-characterised as ANZ leaving the Pacific. So it’s entirely incorrect and I can confirm for you we’re actually adding positions in Fiji”

The bank, which has operated in the Pacific for nearly 25 years, continues to serve ten markets in the region.

Fiji remains a critical hub, employing around 700 staff, including commercial banking teams, private banking suites and business process outsourcing (BPO) operations.

The bank boss described the Fiji-based BPO as one of the most successful in the country, with approximately 450 employees handling regional banking services.

Yazbek dismissed statements from an Opposition MP suggesting a sale of ANZ Pacific as incorrect.

