Australia major market for Fiji Airways

Australia continues to be Fiji’s significant market contributing more than 60 percent of our tourism earnings.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says they continue to see an increase in the number of bookings from Australia.

“And on 01 December, we went into the Australian market, I would say with the big bang, and it has continued right up until now. We’ve got so much demand.”

Article continues after advertisement

The tourism industry earned $319 million in the second quarter of this year, which runs from April to June.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says strategic cooperation from key stakeholders and hard work have contributed to the industry’s progress.

Meanwhile, Fiji received 70,110 tourists in August, representing a 79% month-to-month recovery pre-COVID-19.