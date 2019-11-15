Home

Apple to re-close more stores in seven U.S. states, bringing total to 77

Reuters
July 2, 2020 12:42 pm
Apple Inc said it would re-close more than two dozen stores in seven states starting Thursday. [Source: Reuters]

Apple Inc said it would re-close more than two dozen stores in seven states starting Thursday.

This is including its home state of California, bringing total closures to 77 as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The stores will close in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada and Oklahoma, it said on Wednesday, when additional stores had already closed in Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Utah.

Apple has taken a city-by-city approach to opening and closing stores, evaluating data for each community.

In cities where stores remain open, Apple requires face coverings for employees and customers while also performing temperature checks and frequent cleaning, the company said.

Apple’s approach has meant that some stores remain open while others are closed in the same state.

