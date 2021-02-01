Amazon 'illegally retaliated' against climate activists

US labour officials have found that Amazon retaliated illegally when it fired two employees who had spoken out about the firm’s environmental practices and warehouse safety.

The National Labor Relations Board was investigating a complaint brought by Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, who had helped organise the group Amazon Employees for Climate Justice.

They were fired last April.

Article continues after advertisement

Amazon said it disagreed with the finding.

The National Labour Relations Board (NLRB) will file its own complaint if the firm does not settle the case.