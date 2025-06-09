Accountants key to growth, says Minister

Accountants are central to Fiji’s financial integrity, says Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

He says accountants play a key role in driving the country’s economic growth, as International Accountants Day is observed.

Radrodro, who began his career as an auditor, said integrity, transparency and strategic investment must guide financial accountability and leadership in education.

Article continues after advertisement

He acknowledged the Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants, noting its growth from 123 members in 1972 to a major influence today after its official name change in 2021.

Radrodro calls accountants conductors of prosperity, saying they are not just number-crunchers but financial storytellers and architects of trust.

The Minister also pointed out their role in guiding investment, managing government projects and overseeing grants including funding for schools.

Radrodro has urged teachers to focus on building financial literacy among students.

He also challenged aspiring accountants to pursue the profession with passion, noting its evolution through artificial intelligence, big data and sustainability reporting.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.