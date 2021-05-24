$72m for Sugar Industry

In an effort to support the livelihoods of Fijians in the Sugar industry, Government has provided a three-year minimum guaranteed cane price of $85 dollars per tonne.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this was in addition, to support to improve farm productivity – the fertilizer subsidy, cane farm development assistance, cartage subsidy, upgrade of cane access roads, weedicide subsidy and other assistance.

Today, the Minister announced they will extend this minimum guarantee price of $85 dollars per tonne for the 2021 season, making this the fourth year of guaranteed cane price support. We understand the plight of our farmers, and Government stands behind them.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry of Sugar Industry has been provided a funding of $72 million in the 2021-2022 Budget.

This includes a funding allocation of around $47 million for the sugar cane price support.

This also includes around $22.9 million for the additional top-up payment required for the 2020 season and $24.1 million to pay for the minimum guaranteed price of $85 dollars per tonne for the 2021 season.

The remaining funding requirement of $8 million dollars, dependent on the cane harvest for the 2021 season, will be provided in the 2022-2023 Budget to meet the final payment for the 2021 season.

Apart from this, Government will continue to provide the fertiliser subsidy to farmers at a rate of $25.59 per bag with a total funding allocation of $15.6 million.

This means that farmers will only continue to pay a price of $20 per bag of fertiliser.

The Minister adds apart from this $3.8 million is provided for the cane cartage subsidy from Penang to Rarawai mill.

A further $3.3 million is provided for cane access roads, sugarcane development farmer assistance, weedicide subsidy and new farmer assistance.