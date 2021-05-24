500 people to benefit from donation by Digicel Fiji

Around 500 people of Wainidova and Vunibau in Navua can expect better means of transportation following a donation of $4,000 by Digicel Fiji.

The mobile service provider today handed over a cheque to a non-profit organization, the United Nations Association of Fiji.

UNA Fiji usually carries out an annual community impact project which targets the most vulnerable in society.

This year’s project focuses on building a shoreline shelter, stairs with railings, and a dock for about 500 people of Wainidova and Vunibau village, located on the bank of Navua River, which relies on river transport.

This project enables safe transportation for everyone, especially the most vulnerable including women, children, and the elderly to be able to access local amenities like schools, medical facilities, markets and urban facilities.

UNA Fiji President, Akmal Ali says this contribution will be a great help in making their project a success.

Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed says they are pleased to contribute to a project that directly impacts people at the grassroots level and the contribution is part of their 13th-birthday celebration.