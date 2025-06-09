30 entrepreneurs set for boost

The Ministry of Agriculture is driving a major push to strengthen Fiji’s agriculture sector.

Agriculture Chief Economist Sainiana Kirisitiana says the focus is on boosting productivity, food security and climate resilience while supporting women, youth and rural communities.

Kirisitiana adds mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs is key to helping new innovators grow.

She adds that the upcoming National Women’s Agriculture Symposium will showcase this approach and highlight women’s leadership in agriculture.

“It is a groundbreaking platform where women entrepreneurs can pitch their agribusiness ideas to development partners, securing support for scaling up production, capacity building, and women-led agriculture enterprises.”

Kirisitiana emphasizes the key symposium highlight is a women’s investment pitching platform that guides participants from skills training to securing funding and scaling their agribusinesses.

Food and Agriculture Organization representative to Fiji, Joann Young, says farming communities face challenges from climate change, rising costs, and shifting markets.

“Over the life of the project, 30 Fijian entrepreneurs will receive tailored support, mentorship, and improved access to markets.”

The focus on women, youth, and rural innovators aims to boost productivity, secure food systems and turn challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth.

